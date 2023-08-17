GASTRONOMY FESTIVAL: Opening of registrations for the Best Table of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Tourist Office is organizing the third edition of the Gastronomy Festival from November 11 to 22, 2023. To participate in the competition for the Best Table of Saint Martin, you will have to design a starter and a dish based on currant-country (sorrel), variety of hibiscus which is the key ingredient of the 2023 edition of the festival.

The objective of the Tourist Office through the Gastronomy Festival is to highlight the know-how of restaurateurs and to promote the beautiful destination of Saint-Martin as well as its culinary richness. To participate, the Tourist Office offers you to design a starter, a main course, a dessert (optional) based on hibiscus (country gooseberry), the flagship ingredient of this new edition and to serve it to the public during the course of the event. of the Festival, from November 11 to 22, 2023. Restaurant owners also have the possibility of offering a "discovery" menu with the opportunity to receive a visit from a committee of regional, national and international culinary experts who are especially present for the event. The Best Table of Saint Martin competition is only open to restaurants on the French side that are registered with the Chamber of Commerce. The conditions are as follows: highlight the hibiscus (country gooseberry), offer starters and dishes that will be judged by the 4 jurors during their visit for the competition, be present on November 21 for a final test blind tasting (only concerns the winners of the 4 categories, who will be announced on November 19 at the award ceremony), promote the festival and the competition in the restaurant or on the communication media available to the establishment, assign to the Saint-Martin Tourist Office the rights to use the photos and videos that will be made by the latter as part of the event. The closing date for registrations for the Best Table of Saint-Martin 2023/2024 will be September 22, 2023. _Vx

Info: 05 90 87 57 21 or festivaldegastronomy@st-martin.org

inscriptions: https://forms.office.com/e/Gw2aARAcnv

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festival-de-la-gastronomie-ouverture-des-inscriptions-pour-la-meilleure-table-de-saint-martin/