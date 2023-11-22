GASTRONOMY FESTIVAL: Saint-Martin’s flagship culinary event closes this evening | FAXINFO

After 12 intense days, the Gastronomy Festival organized by the Saint-Martin Tourist Office will end this Wednesday, November 22 with the sumptuous closing evening which will reveal the big winners of this third edition.

Gathered this Monday, November 20 at Villa Hibiscus, the guest chefs and the organizing team were keen to take stock of this new edition of the Gastronomy Festival. In the panel of speakers, Valérie Damaseau, president of the Tourist Office, Priscillia Watcher, deputy director, Patrick Jeffroy, two-star chef and this year's sponsor, Jean-Charles Bredas, signature Martinican chef of Air France, Kevin Bludso , the master of barbecue, Arthur Sutley, expert in mixology, and the incomparable Alain Warth, director of the Gastronomy Department for Metropolitan France and Overseas of the SCR Prod group and coordinator of guest chefs. Barbecue competition, mixology, food truck, 4-handed dinners, culinary demonstrations, workshops, activities with young people from the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school and the Best Table of Saint-Martin competition, the Gastronomy Festival was a success this crazy bet in three years to build an impeccable reputation by evolving the concept from year to year. No less than 4.000 people gathered in the center of Marigot on November 16 for the barbecue competition. The Gastronomy Village located on the seafront brought together 2200 people on the first day, 3680 on the second and 2967 on the third day, bringing the total number of visitors to more than 8.800. This influx has created many traffic problems in the capital, proving the interest of the population and tourists in this unique culinary event of its kind. This Tuesday, November 21, the big blind tasting evening took place for 14 jury chefs during which the 4 finalists in each category competed to win the title of Best Table of Saint-Martin 2023-2024, by creating a hot dish in 7 plates with a mystery basket. The mixology competition was also held last night, the finalists were Le Pressoir, Villa Hibiscus and Karibuni. This Wednesday, November 22, therefore marks the last evening of the Gastronomy Festival which put the spotlight on the local gooseberry. The winners of the competition, the mixology and barbecue competition, as well as the mini Top Chef for high school students will be known this evening. In order to attract as many people as possible, the Saint-Martin Tourist Office has decided to lower the entry price to the closing evening, from €120 to €50. The public will have the unique opportunity to taste dishes concocted by the guest chefs, on 13 stands. _VX

The Top 3 of each category of this 2023 edition:

Beach star

1. Coco beach (Orient Bay)

2. Aloha beach (Orient Bay)

3. Tropics beach bar (Grand-Case)

City star

1. Le P'tit Bistrot (Orient Bay)

2. Bona Mamma (Orient Bay)

3. SAO Asian Factory (Orient Bay)

Authentic star

1. Chez Ginette (Marigot)

2. Strictly local (Marigot)

3. Rosemary's (Marigot)

Gourmet star

1.Del Arti (Anse Marcel)

2.The Hibiscus Villa (Mount Vernon)

3. Mother House (Orient Bay)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festival-de-la-gastronomie-levenement-phare-culinaire-de-saint-martin-se-cloture-ce-soir/