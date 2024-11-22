GASTRONOMY FESTIVAL: See you tonight for the closing! | FAXINFO

Firstnd edition of the festival will close its chapter tonight on the Marigot seafront with the grand closing party. We will still have to wait a few hours to know the name of the Best Table of Saint-Martin 2024-2025, it will be played between Sandy's Creole Cuisine, Coco Beach, Le Savannah and Les Galets.

The region has been buzzing with the Gastronomy Festival since November 11. Starting off with a bang, the event didn't slow down during this second week. Open from November 15 to 17, the Gastronomy Village drew crowds despite the unpredictable weather. With 30 restaurant stands gathered in one place, visitors were able to sample the local culinary richness. The three musical evenings, jazz, zouk and reggae, marked the weekend with a festive atmosphere. Last Monday, the high school competition kept the guest chefs busy. Led by the incomparable chef Laurent Huguet, the six candidates competed by offering a menu based on guavaberry, the flagship ingredient of the 2024 edition. The jury managed to decide between them but will keep the suspense going until this evening. The cooking workshops ended last Wednesday with the last, full session for children. In the evening, the barbecue competition remained true to its reputation: a popular success, crowning Sky's The Limit. See you tonight for the closing party from 18pm. All the festival's guest chefs will gather at the stove to make you discover their specialties, from the 4 corners of the world. The musical atmosphere will be provided by DJ Big Boss, DJ Maestro, and Sugar Apple Band for a festive and unforgettable evening. _Vx

Info: https://www.festival-st-martin.com/

The results announced last Tuesday:

BBQ Ranking 1st place: Sky's The Limit 2nd place: Heritage Kitchen & Soul Sisters 3rd place: Quality Food Best Fish: Sky's The Limit Best Chicken: Sky's The Limit Best Pigtail: T's Delicacy Best Ribs: Quality Food Best Surprise Dish: Soul Sisters

Mixology Finalists (in no particular order) Alizée Calmos Cafe Ocean 82 The restaurant Le Pressoir The pebbles

Foodtrucks Ranking 1st place: Quesmex 2nd place: Flip Flops Socks 3rd place: Taste of Joy

Caterers Ranking 1st place: Chef Jackson 2nd place: Ours Private Chef 3rd place: Chef Laura Antonelli

Desserts Ranking 1st place: The Savannah 2nd place: Les Galets 3rd place: Bona Mama

Authentic Stars category ranking (Best Table competition) 1st place: Sandy's Creole Cuisine 2nd place: La Cantine SXM 3rd place: Strickly Lokal

Beach Stars category ranking (Best Table competition) 1st place: Coco Beach 2nd place: Aloha Beach 3rd place: Le Balaou

Gourmet Stars category ranking (Best Table competition) 1st place: The Pebbles 2nd place: Mother House 3rd place: The Cottage

City Stars category ranking (Best Table competition) 1st place: The Savannah 2nd place: L'Atelier 3rd place: Bona Mama



The finalists for the restaurateurs competition are therefore:

Sandy's Creole Cuisine

Coco Beach

The Savannah

The pebbles

The mouth-watering menus of high school students

To seduce the jury's palates, the students of the catering and hospitality section of the Daniella Jeffry vocational school have revolutionized cooking with original dishes. Who will win the title of best mini-chef?

Soribel Gumbs : Crispy poultry and black pudding with guavaberry

Christavio Gumbs : Duck breast in a Guava-Coconut crust, pumpkin mousseline with ginger and Guavaberry onion satin

Sheaquan Liburd David : Tuna lasagnette with guavaberry, christophine chutney

Zaryo Bertaux : Crispy Creole “land and sea” with Guavaberry

Cheyenne Chittick : Duo of salmon and tuna in Guavaberry tataki, rice paper crisp and Guavaberry condiment

Zeinja Griffith : Ginger tuna tartare, Francine with guavaberry

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festival-de-la-gastronomie-a-ce-soir-pour-la-cloture/