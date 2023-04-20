Gastronomy Festival: start of registrations for the mixology competition | FAXINFO

The Tourist Office has scheduled the 3rd edition of the culinary event from November 11 to 22, 2023. Candidates for the title of "Best Mixologist of Saint-Martin" are invited to make their participation known until June 1, 2023.

Saint-Martin, cocktail paradise on the beach and nightlife, offers the art of mixology a place of choice during the Festival of Gastronomy. Do you want to promote your establishment and showcase your talent? Take part in the mixology contest during the 2023 edition! Registrations are open until June 1, via an online form at https://forms.office.com/e/M2CywAz4gV. Only condition required: to be an employee or manager of an establishment declared to the CCI, registered in part French.

Once the registration has been validated, the candidates will participate in the first qualifying phase "On the road to the Festival de la Gastronomie 2023": from July 3 to 8, 2023, three experienced mixologists will select 8 candidates to lead them to the semi-finals , which will be organized during the Gastronomy Festival. The competitors will then be invited to the second phase of selection, by proposing a cocktail to a committee of three jurors.

Three candidates will be selected to compete for the title of Best Mixologist of Saint-Martin 2023/2024, by participating in the final of the competition during the closing evening.

The hibiscus – or currant-country – star of the 2023 Festival

The Gastronomy Festival, which honors the culinary arts of Saint-Martin, takes place each year on the theme of a key ingredient, emblematic of Caribbean cuisine.

After tamarind (2021) and plantain (2022), restaurateurs will this year be invited to revisit the country currant, a variety of hibiscus whose leaves are eaten as a vegetable, but also the calyx and flowers. Syrup, punch, tea, jelly, spice… Hibiscus, with its many nutritional and medicinal properties, has many taste surprises in store.

The plant became the emblem of the 2023 Gastronomy Festival thanks to the vote of the public, during a campaign carried out on social networks from February 17 to 28 (campaign which accumulated more than 700 votes in total).

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festival-de-la-gastronomie-top-depart-des-inscriptions-au-concours-de-mixologie/