GASTRONOMY FESTIVAL: The 4th edition is officially launched! | FAXINFO

Since yesterday and until November 22, the territory will vibrate to the rhythm of the 4th edition of the Gastronomy Festival. The organizing team of the Saint-Martin Tourist Office (OT) gathered last Sunday the press and guest chefs during the “Taste of Sunrise” in the idyllic setting of the 978 Beach Restaurant in Friar's Bay.

As an introduction, Aïda Weinum, Director of the OT, looked back at the genesis of the project: "By creating the Gastronomy Festival in the midst of the Covid pandemic (with a 100% internal organization, editor's note), we are really proud of what it has become today." Having worked hard in advance with the OT, Alain Warth of the SCR Prod agency specializing in the promotion of French gastronomy, coordinator of the guest chefs and President of the Association of Chefs Restaurateurs of Saint-Martin, highlighted the quality of the selection of culinary experts: "This year, we have an exceptional line-up! Over the years, this festival has become the most important in the Caribbean region due to its selection of chefs and its duration."

Unique celebration for Saint-Martin and the future of the territory

With a committed team, the president of the Tourist Office Valérie Damaseau highlighted the unique nature of the festival: "There is something magical about this event, something that brings us together beyond the plates, beyond the flavors." These words were widely shared by Fabien Sésé, secretary general of the prefecture, for whom the festival highlights creativity and transmission: "It is the whole soul of our island revealed here." Since its creation, the Gastronomy Festival has established itself as a pillar for Saint-Martin: "Our flavors, our techniques, our ability to integrate influences from diverse backgrounds, this is what makes our destination unique. And the festival is there to be the witness, the voice. In a world where everything goes so fast, where everything is sometimes a little impersonal, this festival reminds us how good it is to sit down, savor and connect with our roots and our loved ones," continues the president of the Tourist Office. So let's raise our glasses and our forks to this 4th edition, may it be rich in flavors, discovery and encounters! _Vx

Find the full program of the 2024 Gastronomy Festival on https://www.festival-st-martin.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festival-de-la-gastronomie-la-4eme-edition-est-officiellement-lancee/