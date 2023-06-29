GASTRONOMY: La Samanna launches free waiter/waitress training for the local community | FAXINFO

On July 18 and 19, La Samanna from the Belmond Group is organizing two free days of training in food and beverage service called “La Samanna Food & Beverage Academy”.

The prestigious 5-star hotel establishment located in Terres Basses therefore opens its doors to the entire local community curious to discover and learn about the standards of luxury service, the making of drinks or the creation of memorable culinary experiences by offering excellence. . Participants in this two-day training will be rewarded with a certificate at the end of it and will have the opportunity to potentially join the Samanna team for the next tourist season. With a European passport or a French residence permit, interested persons are requested to send their application and CV by email to recrutement.las@blemond.com before July 9, 2023, mentioning their desire to apply.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/gastronomie-la-samanna-lance-une-formation-gratuite-de-serveur-serveuse-pour-la-communaute-locale/