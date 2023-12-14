GASTRONOMY: Le Pressoir, voted Restaurant of the Year in the Caribbean | FAXINFO

The Caribbean Journal has revealed the results of the 10th edition of the prestigious Caribbean Travel Awards and a well-known restaurant on the island has risen to the top of the podium.

Caribbean Journal's Caribbean Travel Awards celebrate the people and places that contribute to the Caribbean's astonishing success – and ensure that success continues, from the region's best hotels to its top tourism executives and islands that stand out in areas like gastronomy, romance, sustainability and innovation, selected by the editorial team of the Caribbean Journal, the world's leading experts on travel and tourism in the Caribbean. For this new 2024 edition, Le Pressoir, located in Grand-Case, wins the title of Restaurant of the Year. Grand-Case Boulevard has more world-class restaurants in one place than anywhere else in the Caribbean, and it was the unmissable Le Pressoir that made the difference: an exquisite and impeccable Caribbean restaurant set in a centuries-old Creole house right on the water. Congratulations to the whole team! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/gastronomie-le-pressoir-elu-restaurant-de-lannee-dans-les-caraibes/