GASTRONOMY: Quesmex and La Trattoria discover the Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas | FAXINFO

Quesmex, winner of the Food Truck competition at the last Gastronomy Festival, and La Trattoria, winner of the Mixology competition, are currently participating in the Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas.

Winners of the 2024 Gastronomy Festival will attend this unmissable event as visitors, with the program: Culinary and technical demonstrations, specialized seminars and meetings with industry professionals.

The Bar & Restaurant Expo is a major event for the hospitality and restaurant industry. Numerous companies showcase their innovations, while industry experts lead discussion panels to share their expertise.

This immersion promises to be an enriching experience for Quesmex and La Trattoria, offering them the opportunity to deepen their knowledge, discover the latest trends and expand their professional network.

A wonderful adventure in perspective, placed under the sign of learning and inspiration.

