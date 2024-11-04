GASTRONOMY: Saint-Martin culinary talent Jaheim Brooks completed a prestigious internship in Aix-en-Provence | FAXINFO

Winner of the high school competition at the 2023 Gastronomy Festival, Jaheim Brooks benefited from a total culinary immersion in Aix-en-Provence.

In recognition of his victory, Jaheim was given the opportunity to participate in a five-day training course at “La Villa des Chefs”, a renowned training establishment in France.

This internship, which took place from October 17 to 21, 2024, allowed Jaheim to perfect his culinary and pastry skills under the direction of several renowned chefs, including Julien Bontus (1 Michelin star), Gregory Bijan (chef trainer), Vincent Poëtte (2 Michelin stars), Dominique Frerard (Maître Cuisinier de France) and Laurent Navarro (President of Sud'crés Marseille, Finalist for the Best Professional Pastry Chef). This experience allowed him to step out of his comfort zone and immerse himself in one of the most prestigious gastronomic environments in France. Jaheim's journey is an inspiration to young chefs in the region and demonstrates what passion and dedication can achieve.

Jaheim’s experience goes beyond a simple internship. It reflects the passion and determination that the Tourism Office and the Gastronomy Festival want to encourage in young talent. By participating in such events, young chefs can discover their potential, build relationships and draw inspiration from the great names in gastronomy.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/gastronomie-le-talent-culinaire-de-saint-martin-jaheim-brooks-a-effectue-un-stage-prestigieux-a-aix-en-provence/