GENDARMERIE: A beautiful day of cohesion for the cadets of the gendarmerie of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

A new training session rich in lessons was organized on Wednesday April 12, for the 12 cadets of the Saint-Martin gendarmerie, within the company of Saint-Martin / Saint-Barthélemy in Savane.

This meeting with the military allowed the six girls and six boys, aged 16 to 17, to discover the professions of the gendarmerie and thus create or strengthen vocations.

The twelve Gendarmerie cadets first undertook shooting training with the Gendarmerie Surveillance and Intervention Platoon (PSIG). The very instructive day for the teenagers continued with the presence of Christelle Bellet, deputy prosecutor of Saint-Martin, and Captain Mickaël Lecointre, detachment commander of the Research Section, to discuss their various missions and resources.

An oral presentation by each cadet and a debate on addictions then took place, followed by a collective sports session with Warrant Officer Cervera from the PSIG.

Promoting the civic sense of young people aged 16 to 18, strengthening the link between the Army and the population, developing civic spirit through collective projects, introducing the gendarmerie… these are the main objectives of the cadets of the gendarmerie.

Note that the gendarmes of Saint-Martin-Saint Barthélemy are recruiting now for the next session of gendarmerie cadets which will begin in September 2023. _AF

For all information: Laetitia.capoulat@gendarmerie.interieur.gouv.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/gendarmerie-une-belle-journee-de-cohesion-pour-les-cadets-de-la-gendarmerie-de-saint-martin/