GENDARMERIE: A cannabis herb delivery man caught by the patrol | FAXINFO

It is with a touch of humor that the gendarmes shared on social networks a roadside check during which a cannabis herb delivery man was arrested.

“Dear customers, dear customers, the gendarmes of Saint-Martin ask you to excuse the cannabis herb delivery person who was the subject of a roadside check on Tuesday evening and who will therefore not be able to honor his contract. .

Customers who have placed an order and who feel aggrieved can go to the gendarmerie to be counted!

These commercial disturbances could increase in the weeks to come given the firm will of the gendarmes to accentuate their controls.

Fortunately, the gendarmerie remains available to advise you on trades not affected by their missions.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/gendarmerie-un-livreur-dherbe-de-cannabis-pris-par-la-patrouille/