GENDARMERIE: A night-time anti-fraud check carried out in party establishments in Saint-Barthélemy | FAXINFO

As announced by local authorities, a night-time anti-fraud check took place last Friday in Gustavia in the presence of the delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton, and the public prosecutor of Basse-Terre, Xavier Sicot.

Several members of the gendarmerie brigade, the Border Police (PAF) and the territorial police visited various party establishments in Gustavia. As the tourist season approaches on the sister island of Saint-Barthélemy, this inspection made it possible to confirm that these establishments were in full compliance.

Some motorists and two-wheeler drivers were also checked, notably by the canine team of the Saint-Barthélemy gendarmerie.

"Other operations of this type will be repeated," warns Lieutenant Colonel Hugue Loyez, commander of the gendarmerie of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin. _AF

