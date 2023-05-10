GENDARMERIE: A two-wheeler driver arrested by the police for dangerous driving | FAXINFO

On Sunday May 7, the gendarmes observed dangerous rodeo-type behavior by several two-wheeled riders in the Grand-Case sector.

After having suffered several refusals to comply, the police isolated and intercepted a defendant.

Other drivers unaware of the dangers on the road have been prosecuted and are being investigated for identification.

Fortunately, no one was injured. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/gendarmerie-un-pilote-de-deux-roues-interpelle-par-les-forces-de-lordre-pour-conduite-dangereuse/