GENDARMERIE: End clap for the promotion 2022-2023 of the cadets of the gendarmerie of St Martin! | FAXINFO

The twelve gendarmerie cadets (six girls and six boys), aged 16 to 17, have completed their training with the gendarmes of Saint-Martin as part of the National Universal Service.

Last Saturday, the six girls and six boys involved in the adventure discovered the nautical brigade. They embarked on the patrol boat for a short trip on the waters of Saint-Martin before being dropped off at the Marina of Anse Marcel for a 3h30 cohesion walk. Objective: to confront the young cadets with simulation exercises in the gendarmerie in order to verify the knowledge acquired throughout the training.

On Sunday, during the commemoration ceremony of the Appeal of June 18 in the gardens of the Hôtel de la Collectivité, a diploma of the end of Universal National Service (SNU) was officially presented to the recipients by Lieutenant-Colonel Maxime Wintzer -Wehekind, commander of the company of Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthélemy.

During a school year, the cadets of the gendarmerie discovered the institution from the inside. They are now part of the National Gendarmerie community and can be proud of their commitment.

Note that the gendarmes of Saint-Martin / Saint Barthélemy are recruiting now for the next session which will begin in September 2023.

For all information: Laetitia.capoulat@gendarmerie.interieur.gouv.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/gendarmerie-clap-de-fin-pour-la-promotion-2022-2023-des-cadets-de-la-gendarmerie-de-st-martin/