GENDARMERIE: Lieutenant-Colonel Maxime Wintzer-Wehekind named Knight in the National Order of Merit | FAXINFO

Several gendarmerie soldiers were decorated and congratulated during a military ceremony which took place on Tuesday July 4 at the Bonne Terre barracks in Saint-Claude in Guadeloupe.

They are Major Alexis Bastel, who was awarded the Military Medal and Lieutenant Colonels Maxime Wintzer-Wehekind, Commander of the Gendarmerie of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy and Isabelle Denis Hoareau who were named Knights in the Order National Merit.

The flag of the gendarmerie of Guadeloupe and the Northern Islands was cited in the order of the national gendarmerie and decorated with the gold medal of national defense with bronze palm.

Finally, precious auxiliaries in many missions, the dogs of the canine teams have not been forgotten. Mia and Oury were awarded the National Defense Bronze Level Medal for their bravery and efficiency.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/gendarmerie-le-lieutenant-colonel-maxime-wintzer-wehekind-nomme-chevalier-dans-lordre-national-du-merite/