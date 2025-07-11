Gendarmerie: Medal award ceremony at the Savane barracks | FAXINFO

This Monday, July 7, under the command of Lieutenant-Colonel Hugues Loyez and in the presence of the Chief of Staff, Marie Hildegarde Chauveau, two medals of honor for acts of courage and devotion as well as three letters of congratulations were solemnly presented within the barracks of the Gendarmerie of La Savane.

This ceremony honored the exemplary commitment of our law enforcement officers, who did not hesitate to put their lives at the service of others.

Congratulations to the recipients for their dedication, professionalism and sense of duty, for better security in our territory.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/gendarmerie-ceremonie-de-remise-de-medailles-a-la-caserne-de-la-savane/