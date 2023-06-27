GENDARMERIE / New road checks: 21 violations noted | FAXINFO

A few days after the vast control operation carried out by the gendarmes last Tuesday at the level of Rambaud, the police again hunted down bad road behavior this weekend almost everywhere on the island.

Even if the number of accidents has slightly decreased in recent weeks, there is no question of releasing the pressure. The checks carried out by the bikers of the motorized brigade of Saint-Martin, throughout the weekend again, are proof of this.

Numerous offenses were noted by the gendarmes, including four blood alcohol levels while driving, excessive speed, eleven uses of the telephone while driving and three failures to wear safety belts.

Other operations of this type are to be planned regularly. On good terms… _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/gendarmerie-nouveaux-controles-routiers-21-infractions-relevees/