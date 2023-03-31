GENDARMERIE: Several distinctions awarded to the military | FAXINFO

On Tuesday March 28 at the beginning of the morning, the women and men of the barracks of the Savane gendarmerie proceeded to send the colors in the presence of the Prefect Vincent Berton and the General at the head of the Gendarmerie Command (COMGEND) of Guadeloupe and the Northern Islands Vincent Lamballe.

Three gendarmes had the honor of being presented by the Prefect with a silver medal from Homeland Security for an Act of Courage and Dedication. Three of their colleagues were the subject, in the person of the General, of a citation to the order of the brigade comprising the awarding of the National Defense gold medal with bronze star. Finally, twelve soldiers from the Savane barracks received a letter of congratulations from the Ministry of the Interior.

In his speech, the Prefect Vincent Berton renewed his unwavering support for the national gendarmerie, while welcoming the commitment of the staff and the quality of the work carried out on the two islands. He also noted the courage of the security forces on a daily basis, serving the populations of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin.

