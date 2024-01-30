GENDARMERIE: Swearing in at the Saint-Martin local court for a new volunteer deputy gendarme | FAXINFO

“Duty, respect, dedication, righteousness, dignity, impartiality and discretion”, this is what the volunteer assistant gendarme (GAV), Jacolas-Ciette Silvio-da-Silva of the nautical brigade of Saint -Martin who took the oath in public at the Saint-Martin local court.

After having validated his training in December 2023 in Guadeloupe, this oath allows him to now serve as a judicial police agent supporting gendarmerie non-commissioned officers in their investigations but also to report offenses himself.

A great career begins for Jacolas-Ciette Silvio-da-Silva within the Saint-Martin gendarmerie. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/gendarmerie-prestation-de-serment-au-tribunal-de-proximite-de-saint-martin-pour-un-nouveau-gendarme-adjoint-volontaire/