GENDARMERIE / SXM Festival security report: 29 offenses and 18 arrests | FAXINFO

The National Gendarmerie has drawn up a report on the control actions carried out during the SXM Festival, where the safety of festival-goers was a priority.

In total, 18 people were arrested for drug-related offenses, with seizures of cocaine, cannabis, powder hallucinogenic mushrooms et Ecstasy. Among them, 13 fixed fines for offenses were issued, while 3 legal proceedings transfer of narcotics and 2 for use were opened.

In terms of road safety, 10 procedures for driving in blood alcohol level were engaged. Law enforcement also carried out the control of 451 vehicles, noting 29 offenses and crimes. This intensified control system aimed to prevent risky behavior and guarantee a safe environment.

The prefecture praised the commitment of the gendarmes and all the actors involved in the success of this major event. Thanks to these joint efforts, the festival was able to take place in optimal safety conditions. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/gendarmerie-bilan-securite-du-sxm-festival-29-infractions-et-18-interpellations/