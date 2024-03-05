Global outage: Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads | FAXINFO

The Meta platforms, notably Facebook and Instagram, but also Threads and Messenger, are victims of a global outage this Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

None of these networks are accessible. Users of the specialized site Downdetector report having been disconnected from their Facebook account, and no longer able to connect to it. On Instagram, it is not possible to refresh the news feed. WhatsApp, which also belongs to Meta, is still working for now, fortunately.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/panne-mondiale-facebook-instagram-messenger-et-threads/