Golden Rock Resort and Tradewind Aviation in partnership | FAXINFO

The sublime Golden Rock Resort in St. Eustatius has announced a partnership with Tradewind Aviation to open a new route to our neighboring island.

Tradewind Aviation has been offering for years, from Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands, private flights on very comfortable Pilatus PC-12 aircraft carrying eight passengers with luggage.

The destinations are small Caribbean islands that do not have an airport that can accommodate airliners.

Tradewind Aviation has therefore added the St-Eustache destination from San Juan (54 min flight), St. Croix (36 min) and St. Thomas (42 min), with prices starting from 6 USD for 000 people one way.

This partnership aims to provide an exceptional experience to guests looking forward to staying at the magnificent Golden Rock Resort for groups, families or corporate seminars. The resort offers 75 rooms, villas and cottages with exclusive amenities such as two restaurants, two swimming pools, a spa, sports courts, a seventeen-hole mini golf course, two conference rooms and a PADI dive center.

For more information, visit www.goldenrockresort.com. To book a flight, go to www.flytradewind.com or call 203-267-3305.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/golden-rock-resort-et-tradewind-aviation-en-partenariat/