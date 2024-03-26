GOLF: 2024 Steve Mix Memorial Golf Tournament | FAXINFO

Last Saturday, the St. Maarten Golf Association organized the sporting event in memory of Steve Mix, an avid golfer.

Steve was also a former president of the Sint Maarten Golf Association. A true asset to the golf course of Saint-Martin and the island as a whole, he was appreciated by all on and off the greens, leaving memories of him often playing the sport barefoot. In tribute to this great character, Mullet Bay was the scene of a competitive showdown between the teams on Saturday March 16, 2024. This event attracted 12 teams of 3 golfers to the course. Paul Soons, Jacob Streefkerk and Lionel Linturn took home top honors in the annual three-person team race. The winning score was 70 gross, giving a net score of 61. Eager to win and motivated to do well, the team of James Park and junior golfers Arhan Baharani and Amir Baharani came second with a gross score of 69 and a net score of 63. Third place was won by the team of Lee Hallam, Scott Sitra and Tony Burn, 68 gross and 64 net. After the golf tournament, the awards ceremony was held to congratulate the winners and competitors of the day. At the end, a lunch was served so that all participants could exchange ideas in a friendly atmosphere after the competition.

For more information on the St. Maarten Golf Association, please contact the Pro Shop at Mullet Bay Golf Course or check the Facebook page for the latest news: https://www.facebook.com/St.MaartenGolfAssociation

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/golf-tournoi-de-golf-commemoratif-steve-mix-2024/