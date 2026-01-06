Golf / 3rd edition of the Family Scramble at Mullet Bay: The Tamarins bring families together on the green | FAXINFO

Last Saturday, December 27th, the Mullet Bay Golf Course hosted the 3rdrd The One Love Family Scramble, organized by the Les Tamarins association, representing the French part of the island, saw thirty teams compete in a friendly and festive atmosphere, bringing together beginner and experienced golfers, parents, children and friends.



A family-friendly and accessible tournament

The scramble format allowed each team to pool their best shots, making the tournament accessible to all and challenging for the more experienced players. Participants from the island’s two associations played 18 holes, punctuated by spectacular shots, laughter, and advice exchanged between parents, children, and friends, reinforcing the spirit of camaraderie and sharing that characterizes Tamarins events.



Awards ceremony and socializing

The day concluded with a pleasant aperitif while awaiting the awards ceremony for the best teams. This 2025 edition confirmed the success of the Family Scramble, combining sport, fun, and a family atmosphere, and strengthening the bonds within the Saint-Martin/St. Maarten golfing community.

The entire Tamarins team and all participants would like to warmly thank Karine from One Love Family SXM for the wonderful prizes, Bacchus, Thomas Proust (photos and graphics), and Jean Vallette (photos).

Mathias Aidoud (sponsorship).



Gross Ranking

1er Team Garcia (-7)

2rd Team Rosa (-2)

3rd Team Lucky Luke (0)

4rdTeam Poupina (+3)

5rd Team Grumpy Family (+4)

…



Net Ranking

1er Team Lucky Luke (under 12)

2rd Team Rosa (-11)

3rd Team Grumpy Family (-9)

4rd Team Garcia (-8)

5rd Team Sprimbarth (-6)

…

Full rankings and photos on the Facebook page “Golf Tamarins”.

The participants thanked Frédéric Boureau, the newly re-elected president of the Tamarins, for his dynamism, as well as his wife Marlène, who is always ready to support him.

Rteachings: tamarinsgolf@gmail.com

Golf is a sport and a school of life.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/golf-3eme-edition-du-family-scramble-a-mullet-bay-les-tamarins-reunissent-les-familles-sur-le-green/