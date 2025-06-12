GOLF / An Exceptional Tournament: A Look Back at the 2025 Aurora Invitational Golf | FAXINFO

The 2025 Aurora Invitational Golf, held from June 5 to 7 on the magnificent Anguilla International Course, will be remembered as a true success, both on a sporting and social level.

The event took place over three days. Thursday was dedicated to practice rounds, allowing participants to familiarize themselves with the course in a relaxed atmosphere. The day concluded with an approach competition on the first hole of the Avallon pitch and putt course, organized during the opening ceremony. A friendly and fun event, which kicked off the tournament perfectly.

Thanks to flawless organization, masterfully led by Richard Phillips Head Golf Professional and Nick Sharples Head Assistant Professional under the direction of Scott Delong, the players then experienced two days of high-level competition in an idyllic setting.

Game, suspense… and a spectacular outcome!

After two days of intense competition in individual strokeplay format, divided into three categories (men, women and seniors), the tournament reached its climax with a thrilling play-off between Tom Bosway and Theron Loizos, both authors of a cumulative score of 157. It was not until the second play-off hole that Tom Bosway won with composure, in a moment of pure suspense applauded by the spectators and the other players. A conclusion worthy of this very high-level edition.

A sumptuous buffet and a generous prize-giving ceremony

Before the awards ceremony, guests enjoyed a sumptuous buffet prepared by the golf course's "D.Richards" restaurant, worthy of the Aurora Resort's reputation. In a relaxed and elegant atmosphere, the ceremony recognized the best players in each category, with numerous prizes, including green fees and vouchers for the Pro Shop.

A highly anticipated draw

Always a popular moment for participants, the raffle brought joy to many. A dozen lucky winners walked away with green fees, while two lucky winners had the joy of winning a two-night stay at the prestigious Aurora Resort. A wonderful way to cap off an unforgettable weekend.

An event now unavoidable

With an atmosphere blending competition, sophistication, and conviviality, the Aurora Invitational Golf confirms its place among the region's major annual golf events. The exceptional setting, the quality of the welcome, and the rigorous organization have won over the participants, who are already eagerly awaiting the next edition.

