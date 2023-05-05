GOLF: Drive pitch and putt | FAXINFO

One of the most renowned junior golf competitions in the world is the Drive Chip and Putt competition held last month at the world famous Augusta National Golf Club, where the annual "Masters" of golf is held.

This competition allows young golfers to demonstrate the three fundamental skills necessary to play golf. Here in Sint Maarten, the Junior Golf SXM association held its first Drive Chip and Putt competition last month at Mullet Bay Golf Course.

A total of 75 participants aged 8 to 12 competed in the three categories. 35 of them advanced to the preliminary round and 18 took part in the finals. Here are the top 10 finalists and the winners in each category.

OVERALL

1. LUKE VAN HOLLAND LITTLE

2. AMIR BAHARANI

3. MAXIME ROSA

4. ARHAN BAHARANI

5. BENJAMIN KOSTER

6. FYNN PETERSON

7. YANNICK HOOGENBOEZEM

8. AMAURY DE LAGUARIGUE FROM SURVILLER

9. JADEN RUMNIT

10.LUC KOSTER

CHIP

1. AMIR BAHARANI

2. MAXIME ROSA

3. ELIA BEVILAQUA

PUTT

1. LUKE VAN HOLLAND LITTLE

2. YANNICK HOOGENBOEZEM

3. ROMAN ROSA

DRIVE

1. ARHAN BAHARANI

2. KAI RAMBHAJAN

3. BEN KOSTER

RULES

1. HUGO SMALL

2. LUC KOSTER

3. JADEN RUMIT

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/golf-drive-pitch-and-putt/