Golf: Exclusive interview Romain Langasque n°4 French | FAXINFO

Romain Langasque, 4th best French golfer of the moment, was kind enough to answer our questions after his first round at the Volvo China Open yesterday where he played the exceptional score of 63 (-9) and shares the lead of the tournament

Faxinfo: Romain your game has been in place for some time but this did not translate into scoring like last week in Japan. What happened today where you made 9 birdies and 9 pars over 18 holes?



Romain Langasque: Hello to Faxinfo readers. So yes it is true that in recent weeks I had the impression of playing well, it is true that in India and the previous week in Singapore it was already solid but yesterday was the day, I very very well hit the irons and the putting followed so obviously that helps a lot

FI:VHave you worked on which part of your game in recent days?

RL: I worked, we work on all areas of the game all the time, but it's true that between Japan and here, I put a little emphasis on my distances, the yardage with the Trackman, and it’s true that during this first day it really bore fruit.

FI: Can we say that this is what allowed you to obtain such a low score today?

RL: So obviously yes the work of the last few days has helped but well it's not just that, you know golf, it's quite frustrating because there are times we have the impression of playing well but we don't score, there I had the impression of playing well as you said last week in Japan but I missed the cut* by doing plus one minus one, having the impression of having still made a lot of good things so here I am really focused on my attitude, on staying calm and letting things happen.

FI: Did you know this route? from shenzhen Who seems right for you?

RL: I have already played two tournaments here and the last time I played I think it was in 2019 and I finished 5th so yes it is rather a course that suits me visually.

FI: You seem to get along well with Matthieu Pavon. Do you think you could make a great team with him to represent France at the next Olympics?

RL: Yes, Mat Pavon is one of my best friends in golf and I would be very very very happy to be able to play the Olympic Games with him, after all it's still far away and there are still big deadlines to come before to be able to hope to be at the Olympics but it would be a great pleasure.

FI: His victory over the PGA TOUR Does she inspire you?, would you like to play in the USA and would beare you ready to live there ?

RL: Obviously, his victory inspires me a lot, the last six months he has done are exceptional and give me a lot of motivation. Afterwards, I try to concentrate on myself, and of course going to the United States is the American dream.

Settling there I don't know but I know that Matthieu is going to settle there and it would be a good base for me to start.

FI: What do you think of long putters? Have you ever tried?

RL: Long putters, I've never tried because I feel good with my little putter.

But a long time ago, I used a belly putter (long putter with support on the stomach) and I loved it after it was banned so I changed. But long putters, I would prefer that it be banned and that everyone had a classic putter.

FI: What about yoga or meditation?

RL: I've never done yoga.

The meditation wasn't necessarily meditation, but it was mindfulness so it's a bit of the same spirit over fairly short awareness sessions.

FI: Do you play or follow another sport besides golf? At what age did you start playing golf?

RL: I started playing golf when I was very young at the age of three and yes I am a big fan of sports in general.

I love following tennis, I really love following sports in general. I'm not a fan of football, rugby or anything else, but at the moment there are Champions League matches and I like watching the results. Golf obviously but sport in general is what makes me tick.

FI: In your life as a professional golfer, do you sometimes feel alone with all these trips, these hotels…

Obviously, there are moments of solitude in this life and the life that I have chosen and that we have chosen.

But there are so many incredible moments too, obviously last week for example when you missed the cut, when you have two days of training ahead of you while the others are playing, these are moments that are hard.

But it also provides so many incredible moments. So to answer the question yes there are times when we feel alone but hey I like it, it doesn't bother me.

FI: How much byhours per day of training?

So it really depends on the periods. When it's a training week, I generally do sports from 8 to 9. Then I'm at the golf course at 10 a.m., I train until noon and I play in the afternoon so I do 6 to 7 hours of training per day. Afterwards during a tournament like this, there is no more than an hour of training per day.

Comments collected by AH

* The “cut” in golf is a score threshold established after the first rounds of a tournament. Players who achieve a score below the cut continue the competition, while those who exceed this threshold are eliminated for the following rounds.

Who is Romain Langasque?

Romain Langasque is a French professional golfer. Born in Cabris near Grasse, he started playing golf at a very young age and quickly showed an exceptional talent for the sport. At 15, he won the French Minimes Championship, marking the start of a promising career.

In 2015, Romain enjoyed great amateur success by winning the Amateur Championship, one of the most prestigious amateur golf tournaments in the world. The victory earned him an invitation to compete at the Augusta Masters, where he impressed by finishing among the top amateurs.

After finishing high school, Romain turned professional in 2016. He quickly rose through the professional ranks, racking up success on the European Challenge Tour and the French professional circuit.

In 2019, he obtained his membership card of the European Tour, the highest golf competition in Europe. During his European Tour career, he recorded several top 10 finishes including a victory and continued to display his potential to become one of the best golfers in the world.

Romain is renowned for his smooth swing and versatility on the course. He excels in both the long game and the short game and has great self-confidence on the greens. Outside of golf, he is known for his friendly personality and his commitment to the development of golf in France.

At just 28 years old, Romain Langasque has already left his mark on the world of golf and continues to aim for new heights in his professional career. With his talent, determination and work ethic, he is destined to become one of the stars of world golf in the years to come.

We hope to see him one day in Saint-Martin.

Click to see his exceptional chip last week in Japan

More information on golf in St-Martin: Les Tamarins Golf Golf Association tamarinsgolf@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/golf-interview-exclusive-romain-langasque-n4-francais/