GOLF: Great participation in the 2023 Dauphin Trophy | FAXINFO

Last Saturday was the 5nd Golf Dauphin Telecom Trophy at the Mullet Bay golf course. This event supported by the dynamic association "Les Tamarins" brought together a number of participants rarely seen in Saint-Martin despite a dry golf course and really difficult greens.

It is therefore 72 players from each side of our island who met at the golf course from 7am for registration and warm-up. The coffee offered by the Tamarins and Lavazza and the croissants and fruit skewers brought by Nathalie from the RDV lounge were served to the participants in order to start this morning of golf in the best conditions.

After the briefing by Frédéric Boureau, the new president of Les Tamarins, the simultaneous departure of all the players in teams of 2 (shot-gun) was launched at the foghorn around 8:15 a.m., with 4 players per hole on a course that includes one. 18.

The "scramble" formula for 2 allows each of the 2 players to play their ball at the place where the best ball of the previous shot of the team is.

A distance contest at hole 4 and an approach contest at hole 5 added challenge to this beautiful day of golf, under a blazing sun and a moderate wind.

Around noon the competition ended and the participants headed to Porto Cupecoy at the Rendez-Vous lounge to regain some strength before the prize giving ceremony which took place a little later. A draw for scorecards with gifts offered by Cariburo and Normedia Canon ended this day of conviviality and friendship around the little white ball!

Dauphin Telecom and the Tamarins would like to thank all the sponsors and participants as well as all those who helped make this event a success.

A big thank you to Divico who kindly provided Heineken 0 and Silver to the participants as well as the precious bottles of water.

The results below:

