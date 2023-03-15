GOLF: Great success of the 1st Friendly Cup! | FAXINFO

This new competition organized by the Tamarins and sponsored by "The Friendly Books" brought together around sixty players last Saturday in Mullet Bay.

This event, which will be a milestone for golf on our island, benefited from an excellent organization which delighted the participants. A team competition of 2 (scramble) which took place in Stableford net modified according to the following scale:

– Eagle +5 points

– Birdie +3 points

– By +1 point

– Bogey -1 point

– Double bogey and beyond -2 points

In addition, a long drive, precision and putting competition brought in additional points on those obtained in the game.

A breakfast was served before the departure in shotgun which was given at 8 am to the 30 teams each bearing a name for the occasion.

The battle was fierce to glean the precious points and try to win. On arrival around 12 noon, you could see the appearance of the participants, who oscillated between satisfaction and … regrets. A few moments later they gathered under the big ficus around a delicious lunch with local flavors served while waiting for the prize giving.

Results:

1) 53 points, the team " Oh! Paris " composed of Laurent Mesguich and Ludovic Brun

2) 51 dots, “Junior and Mom”, Marie & Christopher Gibbons

3) 43 dots, "The Palois", JP Deslias & Manu Garcia

Note the “enormous” drive of 298m at 4 by Chris Gibbons which brought 5 points to his team.

Many prizes and prizes were offered to the winners, in particular Friendly Books, magnificent books, a collection of old and recent photos of Saint-Martin, and local recipes.

A great gift idea all year round (info: www.thefriendlybooks.com).

We will remember a great atmosphere and a great first edition of the Friendly Cup which received congratulations from all the participants (Tamarins and SMGA). Congratulations to the new Tamarins team and thanks to the other sponsors First Auto, Rosdal, Sxm logistics, Oh! Paris.

Next golf meeting : April 1, 1st day of the elective competition which will take place over 3 days and Saturday May 6, the 2023 edition of the Dauphin Telecom. Registration: tamarinsgolf@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/golf-beau-succes-de-la-1ere-friendly-cup/