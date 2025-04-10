GOLF: Marlon George wins the 29th Open | FAXINFO

MULLET BAY: Marlon George of Antigua won the 29th St. Maarten Open Golf Tournament after two days of competition at Mullet Bay Golf Course. He finished with a gross score of 158 (78 + 80). Sam Bashir won the net score with a total of 133. The tournament brought together 60 players from Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Anguilla, Curaçao, Antigua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, as well as other international golfers.

As every year, the event was organized by the SMGA in partnership with Mullet Bay Golf Course and with the support of the local and international community. The funds will be used for charities and youth sports programs.

The tournament was marked by difficult playing conditions and two holes in one made by Joanna Ambron and Christopher Gibbons on the 17th hole.

The Tamarins achieved a great harvest with the victories of Elodie Royere of the Tamarins 1st in "Ladies", Hervé Thibaudeau 1st in "Senior 2nd flight" as well as several podiums: Fred Bourreau, Anne-Marie Bouillé, JB Lugger, Brigitte Doto, Max Bibrac, Marc Grenouillau.

Next Tamarins Golf competition: Saturday April 12, 2025.

