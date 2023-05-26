GOLF: Prize giving for young golfers | FAXINFO

Many people are unaware, but golf for young people has existed on the island for fifteen years. James Park, a dynamic member of the SMGA office, took over the management of “Junior Golf SXM”, which is part of the Sint Maarten Golf Association, in 2021.

A total of 75 children from each side of the island meet for an hour after school on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Mullet Bay Golf Course to learn and progress. Participating schools include Caribbean International Academy, St. Maarten Montessori School, Learning Unlimited, Sr. Regina Primary School, St Dominic Primary School, Seventh Day Adventist School, Ecole Jean de La Fontaine and Ecole Au Bord de L 'Water.

Joseph Primary School, Sister Magda School, Charlotte Brookson Academy, Hillside Academy and some home-schooled children also participate.

Last Tuesday afternoon was held at the "Yatch Club" restaurant at the Fort Louis marina at Laura's, the gala evening for the golfing season of "Junior Golf SXM" which will resume next October.

This ceremony, perfectly organized and privately sponsored by J.Park, made it possible to reward the attendance and the results throughout the season of these young people who have become "addicts" of the little white ball and its handling. It was also an opportunity for the winners of the Junior Golf Open held on May 7 in Mullet Bay to receive their trophies.

As a preamble, budding golfers had to answer a few personal questions at the microphone, to get them used to speaking in public and overcome stage fright, which is a very good experience if you become a champion… or in general.

Drinks and delicious pizzas were served to children and parents to make the party complete. Thank you James and also for your volunteer dedication for all these young people.

All schools in the French part and the Dutch part are invited to participate by informing the students about Junior Golf SXM. They must be between 8 and 13 years old.

Here are some of the annual events offered:

– The SMGA Drive, Chip & Putt Tournament (very popular formula in the USA)

– The R&A Junior SXM Open

– Three Country Jr. Tournament St-Martin/St.Maarten/Anguilla

Results of the Junior Golf Open of May 7, 2023.

1. Arhan Baharani – Learning Unlimited

2. Maxime Rosa – The School At The Water's Edge

3. Elia Bevilacqua – Jean De La Fontaine School

4. Amir Baharani St. Maarten Montessori & Jaden Rumnit – Sr. Regina

5. Ben Aardema – Sr. Regina

These golf initiations are provided by James, Andy, Jan Peter, Marc and other experienced golfers.

For more information or if you would like your school or child to participate, You can contact J.Park at the following address: golfsxm@gmail.com

WhatsApp +590 690 77 07 81

You can also follow Junior SXM here: Instagram @junior_golf_sxm, Facebook: Junior Golf Academy SXM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/golf-remise-des-prix-pour-les-jeunes-golfeurs/