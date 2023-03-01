GOLF: Sam Bashir, Richard Gibson and Adeline Scheurink win the three-way scramble | FAXINFO

Sam Bashir, Richard Gibson and Adeline Scheurink took top honors in the annual three-way team scramble at Mullet Bay Golf on Saturday February 18. This event organized by the SMGA (St. Maarten Golf Association) attracted 12 teams of 3 golfers to the course.

On a golf course that has benefited from continuous rains for the past few months, the St. Maarten Golf Association hosted this 18-hole event. The 12 teams fought a very close battle. Between the winning team and the one who arrived in last position, there were only 7 strokes difference.

On arrival, the winners achieved an impressive net score of 66 shots. Second place went to the team made up of Alain, Jonathan and Roberta Haillant with a net score of 66 as well, but with a lower number of hits returned (2). Finally, it was the team of Marie and Chris Gibbons and Oli Tinitali who won 3rd place with a net score of 66 as well, but with an even lower number of hits returned.

The next tournament organized by the SMGA will be the Steve Mix Memorial Tournament which will take place on March 18, 2023.

For more information on the SMGA, please contact the Mullet Bay Golf Course Pro Shop or check our Facebook page for the latest updates: https://www.facebook.com/St.MaartenGolfAssociation.

As a reminder, the next Tamarins competition will be the Friendly Cup le Saturday 11 March organized by “The Friendly Books” by Thomas Proust, a great scramble competition for 2 not to be missed.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/golf-sam-bashir-richard-gibson-et-adeline-scheurink-remportent-le-scramble-a-trois/