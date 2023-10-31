GOLF: ST MAARTEN OPEN 2023 RESULTS | FAXINFO

Friday evening, the inauguration cocktail was held at Sunset in Beacon Hill, and allowed the sixty participants to get the latest information on the progress of the competition.

The rain was continuous and the weather forecast for the 2 days was not good. The SMGA (St Maarten Golf Association) expected the worst for the good performance of its annual “Open”.

Saturday morning at the time of the first departures, storms with lightning confirmed these doubts. And then, a few dozen minutes later, as if by a miracle, the storms stopped, the rain stopped and the players were able to set off on the course “only” 30 minutes late. Saint-Martin was topped by an oasis of good weather, or rather “non-rain” weather, unlike the previous days and nights. The sun even appeared during the day. This incredible situation which contradicted all predictions allowed this first day of the 2023 St Maarten Golf Open to be brought to an end. All the players were able to complete their 18 holes of the Mullet Bay course, greener than ever.

Everyone returned home with the desire to do better the next day, Sunday, if the weather permitted, because the forecasts were not happy for this 2nd day either.

The rain was very heavy at the end of the night and the course flooded around 6 a.m. on Sunday but once again the precipitation stopped some time before the first departures scheduled for 7 a.m…. Difficult to understand but good for the event and the participants.

The 2nd day was also able to be completed and at the end of the day everyone met at “Tortuga” in Maho for the prize list and the prize giving in a beautiful atmosphere as at every tournament.

ST MAARTEN OPEN 2023 RESULTS

Champions Series: 1st gross: Wilston Charles, 2nd gross: Charles Blake, 1st net: Christopher Gibbons, 2nd net: Rodney Tackling

Men 1st series: 1st gross: Kit Lee, 2nd gross: Jesus Rivera, 1st net: Andy Holmes, 2nd net: Emmanuel garcia

Men 2nd series: 1st gross: Alexandre Bourdon, 2nd gross: Marc Iersel van, 1st net: Steve Carty, 2nd net: Thomas Zorn

Senior 1st series: 1st gross: Yannick Cazemajou, 2nd gross: Jean Paul Clerc, 1st net: Ludovic Brun, 2nd net: Ivan Havertong

Senior 2nd series: 1st gross: Sam Bashir, 2nd gross: James Park, 1st net: Herve Thibaudeau, 2nd net: Lester Samuel

Super Senior 1st series: 1st gross: Marc Grenouilleau, 2nd gross: Yawo Nyuiadzi, 1st net: Tony Lake, 2nd net: Jean-Marc Greaux

Super Senior 2nd series: 1st gross: Lal Baharani, 2nd gross: Glenford Gumbs, 1st net: John Richardson

Ladies: 1st gross: Bouille Anne Marie, 2nd gross: Gibbons Marie, 3rd gross: Tinitali, Oli, 1st net: Le Senechal Nathalie, 2nd net: Marzi, Jenny, 3rd net: Brun, Alina

Photo caption: Wilston Charles from Antigua receives his trophy. More photos from the event in our Friday edition

The SMGA thanks all participants and sponsors and looks forward to seeing you at the St Maarten Open 2024.

For more information on golf: stmaartengolf@gmail.com (SMGA dutch side) and tamarinsgolf@gmail.com (French side)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/87789-2/