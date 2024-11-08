Golf: The 2024 “CONCORDIA CUP” this weekend | FAXINFO

This competition, in team and individual match play, sees golfers from the Dutch side and those from the French side compete each year during the weekend of November 11, the day of the feast of Saint-Martin/Sint Maarten and the Treaty of Concordia. It is our local "Ryder Cup".

Tomorrow Saturday at 8am the players will therefore set off in shotgun on the very green fairways of Mullet Bay, for the 4-ball formula on 9 holes: on each hole we take the best score of the 2 players of each team who each play their ball. Each match won earns the team a point.

Then around 10am there will be 9 more holes in a “foursome” format: the 2 players hit the same ball alternately until the end of the hole.

The following Sunday, there will be the "match-play" still at 8am with 18 individual games, for a potential 18 points to win in total. This year, the opponents in the singles games will be of an equivalent level or handicap and will play without giving back shots. A lunch will be served on site to the participants in the shade of the large ficus, after the announcement of the results around 12pm.

These will be published in Faxinfo.

The Saint-Martin team that will try to bring back the Jason Nyuiadzi trophy (14 years already Slow…) for the 6th consecutive time: Mathias Aidoud, Louis Assier de Pompignan, Max Bibrac, Fred Boureau, Ludovic Brun, Jean-Paul Clerc, Chim Cohen, Brigitte Doto, Manu Garcia, Alain Haillant, Jonathan Haillant, Stéphane Legendre, Jean-Baptiste Lugger, Jenny Marzi, Maribé Morteau, Yawo Nyuiadzi, Thomas Proust, Jesus Rivera, Hervé Thibaudeau, Géraud Vallet.

Meet the golfers on Saturday morning at 7 a.m. for breakfast and the presentation of polo shirts sponsored this year by Sprimbarth Caraïbes.

