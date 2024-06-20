GOLF: Yawo Nyuiadzi and Sam Bashir win at the “Mullet Bay Classic” | FAXINFO

Sixteen teams made up of two players took part in the “Mullet Bay Classic” on Saturday June 15. A great competition which saw the victory of Yawo Nyuiadzi et Sam Bashir ahead of Laurent Mesguich and Arun Jagtiani

Before the start of the tournament, 32 players were able to enjoy a breakfast during which the team draw took place. The 16 teams thus formed then headed to their respective tees for a shotgun start.

Following the competition, while waiting for the prize giving ceremony, a lunch decorated with a superb cheese platter offered by Géraud Vallet of the “Comptoir des Fromages” was offered to the players who fought under a blazing sun to bring back the lowest possible scorecards.

Players appreciated the new game formula, “2 balls – best ball”, inaugurated during this 2024 edition of the Mullet Bay Classic, as evidenced by the very good scores which were posted.

Congratulations to Yawo Nyuiadzi and Sam Bashir who won with a score of -15 ahead of Laurent Mesguich and Arun Jagtiani (-13), Stéphane Legendre and Ivan Harvertong completing the podium with a score of -10.

The results :

1er : Yawo Nyuiadzi and Sam Bashir (-15)

2rd : Laurent Mesguich and Arun Jagtiani (- 13)

3rd : Stéphane Legendre and Ivan Harvertong (- 10)

4rd : Hervé Thibaudeau and Mathias Aidoud (- 10)

5rd : Jean-Baptiste Lugger and Thomas Zorn (- 9)

6rd : Géraud Vallet and Fred Boureau (- 7)

7rd : Yannick Cazemajou and Stanley Samuel (- 6)

8rd : Jean-Paul Clerc and Jean Vallette (- 5)

9rd : Odile Mezière and Kenny Patterson (- 5)

10rd : Ludovic Brun and Max Thomas (- 4)

11rd : Brigitte Dodo and Thomas Proust (- 4)

12rd : Marc Vallette and Jim Rosen (- 3)

13rd : Yoann Mezière and Jeroen Leffers (- 2)

14rd : Thierry Genet and Keith Graham (0)

15rd : Anne-Marie Bouillé and Richard Gibson (3)

16rd : Louis A. de Pompignan and Jan Peter Holtland (5)

