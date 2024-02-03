GOOD TO KNOW / Carnival festivities: how to get organized this weekend | FAXINFO

The launch of the Saint-Martin Carnival Festivities, organized by the association of the same name and chaired by Luciana Raspail, will take place this Friday, February 2, 2024. Here is some information relating to this first festive weekend to avoid traffic congestion.

Friday February 2 from 18 p.m. to 20 p.m.

Opening parade of the carnival festivities with the route: Rond-point d'Agrément, Rue de la Hollande, Rue de la République, Boulevard de France, Rond-point Mini-Club, Rue parallel to the Market (sea side), with arrival planned on the Place du Kiosque on the Marigot Seafront.

Sunday February 4 from 14 p.m. to 18 p.m.

Children's parade with the route: Rue de Spring, Rue de la Hollande, Rue de la République, Rue de la Liberté, Rue du Président Kennedy, Rue de la Hollande, with an arrival at Rue de Spring.

For each of the events, the Territorial Police are responsible for setting up a diversion of car traffic on the route used by the parade.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/bon-a-savoir-festivites-carnavalesques-le-point-pour-bien-sorganiser-ce-week-end/