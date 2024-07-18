GOOD TO KNOW: Traffic orders for July 21, “Victor Schoelcher” celebration in Grand-Case | FAXINFO

Parking and traffic bann of any motor vehicle on Boulevard “BERTIN-MAURICE Léonel” in Grand-Case from Sunday July 21, 2024 at 6 a.m. to Monday July 22, 2024 at 2 a.m. in the morning.

Rue des Wilks will be closed to vehicle traffic.

Motorists wishing to return to the Route de l’Espérance/Hope Estate sector must take National Route 7 (Boulevard “Franklin LAURENCE”.

No motor vehicle will be authorized to travel on the Route de l'Espérance in the direction "Hope Estate/Route de l'Espérance" during the period concerned with the exception of local residents, hotel guests under police control. Territorial. Car traffic will be authorized in this eastern sector up to the entrance to Grand-Case airport. Beyond this limit, access will be controlled by the Territorial Police.

Parking of any vehicle along the Route de l'Espérance will not be authorized during the event.

Parking ban in the parking spaces located on Boulevard “BERTIN-MAURICE Léonel” as well as in the surrounding areas from Friday July 19, 2024 at 6 a.m. to Monday July 22, 2024 at 2 a.m. in the morning.

Note that this ban will also apply to the spaces of two car parks: central car park and car park of the vacant lot which housed the former cultural center of Grand-Case.

Temporary closure from the public car park adjoining the Grand-Case sports center from Wednesday July 17, 2024 at 18 p.m. to Tuesday July 23, 2024 at 8 a.m.

Prohibition of navigation and anchoring of boats in the bay of Grand-Case from Saturday July 20, 2024 at noon to Monday July 22, 2024 at 8 a.m. in the morning. This ban will apply precisely in the 300 meter zone affected by the fireworks show.

Other useful information, swimming is since July 18, 2024 prohibited in Grand-Case et Orient Bay. More details will be communicated this Friday.

Another traffic order for tomorrow, July 19, 2024

As part of the organization of the winners evening on the Place du Kiosque du Front-de-Mer de Marigot by the Youth Department of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, the parking of any motor vehicle will be prohibited in the portion of rue des Sauveteurs en Mer between the Place from the Kiosk (height of the former “lolos” restaurant space) to the height of the statue of the street vendor from Thursday July 18, 2024 at 15 p.m. to Saturday July 20, 2024 at 1 a.m.

This portion will be temporarily closed from Friday July 19, 2024 at 16 p.m. to Saturday July 20, 2024 at 1 a.m. The small interior street separating Place Kiosque and the taxi rank will be kept open to automobile traffic. Be careful !

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/bon-a-savoir-arretes-de-circulation-pour-le-21-juillet-fete-victor-schoelcher-de-grand-case/