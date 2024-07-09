Gospel concert “The Aroma coming from within” Friday July 12, from 18:30 p.m., not to be missed! | FAXINFO

“Dear residents of Saint-Martin,

We are delighted to announce a unique praise and worship event entitled “The Aroma from Within”, which will be held on Friday July 12, 2024 from 18:30 p.m. at the Belair Community Center (on the Dutch side of the 'island).

This exceptional event aims to bring together the people of God of Saint-Martin to offer a sweet fragrance of praise to our Lord.

“The Aroma from Within” is more than just an event; it is a spiritual experience designed to touch hearts and uplift souls. Through intense moments of praise and worship, we aspire to create an atmosphere where everyone can encounter the divine presence in a deep and transformative way.

Funds raised during this event will be dedicated to rehabilitating the roof of Christ Ambassadors Ministries Int'l Church in Concordia. Your participation will therefore not only be a spiritual blessing, but also a valuable act of community support.

The evening's program will include inspiring performances from various local worship artists, times of prayer and intercession, and uplifting testimonies. We are confident that this evening will be a time of renewal and restoration for all participants.

We invite you all to join us for this special celebration. For more information, you can visit our official Facebook page “The Aroma from Within” and follow us for updates and event details. We also encourage you to invite your friends, family and neighbors to participate in this memorable evening.

We warmly thank our sponsors and partners for their invaluable support and contribution to making this event possible and helping us touch more lives for Jesus.

May God bless you abundantly and we hope to see many of you at this exceptional event of praise and worship.

Sincerely,

Bernisha Tavernier – Organizer of the event “The Aroma from Within”

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/concert-gospel-larome-venant-de-linterieur-vendredi-12-juillet-des-18h30-a-ne-pas-manquer/