Government Introduces Purchase Orders to Streamline Vendor Payments | Government of Sint Maarten

​​Clearer Path to Payment for Vendors

Attention Vendors & Suppliers!

To improve efficiency and trust, starting October 1, 2025, invoices for all new purchases requires a Purchase Order (PO). This simple step makes payments smoother, helping you get paid faster once your invoice is submitted with a PO number.

If you didn’t get a PO, please get in touch with your contact person.

4-Step Process:

Step 1: Government Issues Purchase Order (PO)

Step 2: Vendor Delivers Goods/Services

Step 3: Vendor Submits Invoice With PO#

Step 4: Payment Processed

Why This Change?

Clear Approvals – Budget confirmed upfront

Faster Payment – PO# links approval to invoice

Streamlined Process – Less back-and-forth

Transparency & Trust – Clear reliable government payments

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Government-Introduces-Purchase-Orders-to-Streamline-Vendor-Payments.aspx