Government Introduces Purchase Orders to Streamline Vendor Payments | Government of Sint Maarten

Attention Vendors & Suppliers!
To improve efficiency and trust, starting October 1, 2025, invoices for all new purchases requires a Purchase Order (PO). This simple step makes payments smoother, helping you get paid faster once your invoice is submitted with a PO number.
If you didn’t get a PO, please get in touch with your contact person.
4-Step Process:
Step 1: Government Issues Purchase Order (PO)
Step 2: Vendor Delivers Goods/Services
Step 3: Vendor Submits Invoice With PO#
Step 4: Payment Processed
Why This Change?
Clear Approvals – Budget confirmed upfront
Faster Payment – PO# links approval to invoice
Streamlined Process – Less back-and-forth
Transparency & Trust – Clear reliable government payments
Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Government-Introduces-Purchase-Orders-to-Streamline-Vendor-Payments.aspx
