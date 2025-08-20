Government Launches Joint Inspections to Protect Workers and Enforce Compliance | Government of Sint Maarten

August 20, 2025 — This month, the Government of Sint Maarten is launching a coordinated series of joint inspections to promote fair labor practices, protect worker rights, and uphold national laws. These inspections will target high-risk sectors across the island.

The inspections are being led by the Labor Inspectorate (IVSA), Immigration and Border Protection Services (IGD), Tax Adminstration, Audit Team St. Maarten (ATS/SZV), and Customs, with support from the Police Force and Coast Guard when necessary.

This joint operation focuses on identifying labor violations, illegal employment practices, unsafe working conditions, tax evasion, and other forms of non-compliance. Particular attention will be given to sectors such as construction, hospitality, and retail, where vulnerable workers are often at greater risk of exploitation.

Work should never cost you your safety or dignity. We are committed to ensuring that all workers—local and migrant—are treated fairly and protected under the law.

In addition to enforcement, the campaign also aims to educate employers and workers. Outreach materials in multiple languages will be distributed, highlighting key rights, obligations, and compliance steps. Agencies are encouraging voluntary compliance before penalties are enforced.

The inspections will begin in August and continue throughout the year.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Government-Launches-Joint-Inspections-to-Protect-Workers-and-Enforce-Compliance.aspx