Government of Sint Maarten Hosts Public Information Session on Updating Civil Registry Documents | Government of Sint Maarten

The Civil Registry Department of Sint Maarten is pleased to invite the public to an Information Session on Updating Documents, scheduled for Monday, February 19, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at the Government Administration Building.

This session will provide essential guidance on updating key civil documents, including birth, death, marriage, and divorce certificates. Ensuring these documents are accurate and up to date is critical for accessing government services, legal procedures, and international travel.

The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has emphasized the importance of maintaining accurate civil records, reinforcing the government’s commitment to efficiency and public service accessibility.

"A well-maintained Civil Registry is the backbone of an efficient government and a well-functioning society. We encourage all residents to take advantage of this session to ensure their documents are up to date, as these records are vital for essential services, legal matters, and personal identification," stated Prime Minister Mercelina.

He further highlighted the administration’s focus on modernizing public services:

"Our government is actively working to streamline and digitize services to provide greater convenience for our people. This initiative is a step forward in making bureaucratic processes simpler and more efficient for every citizen."

The Civil Registry Department encourages all residents, particularly those who may have experienced recent life changes—such as marriage, divorce, or the birth of a child—to attend this session. Civil Registry officials will be on hand to answer questions and guide attendees through the process of updating their records.

"The integrity of our civil records directly impacts government planning, policymaking, and social services. We are dedicated to ensuring that every resident’s information is correctly recorded and easily accessible," said PMDr. Mercelina.

This session aligns with the Government of Sint Maarten’s broader mission to enhance service delivery, transparency, and administrative efficiency.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Government-of-Sint-Maarten-Hosts-Public-Information-Session-on-Updating-Civil-Registry-Documents.aspx