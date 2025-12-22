GOVERNMENT OF ST. MAARTEN LAUNCHES NEW TENDER FOR SOLID WASTE COLLECTION SERVICES | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg – The Ministry of VROMI, through its Department of Infrastructure Management, announces a public tender for comprehensive solid waste collection services covering the period 2026-2029. The Government of St. Maarten invites qualified contractors to submit proposals for this essential public service initiative.

Scope of Services



The selected contractor will be responsible for maintaining St. Maarten’s waste management infrastructure, including maintenance of collective collection locations, removal of stray garbage along main roads, placement and management of collection bins, and public communication regarding pickup schedules. The contractor will also participate in public awareness campaigns and provide monthly progress reports to ensure transparency and accountability.

Key Dates and Information



Interested parties can obtain tender documents beginning Friday, December 19, 2025, by paying a fee of 360 guilders at the Receiver’s Office and submitting proof of payment to vromi.publictenders@sintmaartengov.org.

A mandatory information meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at the Ministry of VROMI, Department of Infrastructure Management, Soualiga Boulevard #1, Philipsburg. Meeting minutes and any amendments will be distributed to attendees via email at least seven business days before the tender submission deadline.

Submission Deadline



All bids must be submitted in sealed envelopes marked "St. Maarten Solid Waste Collection Services 2026-2029" by 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at the Ministry of VROMI offices. Late submissions will not be accepted, and doors to the tender hall will close promptly at the designated time.

Qualification Requirements

To qualify, bidders must submit all documents specified in the tender documentation and information meeting minutes. Complete details regarding tender procedures and project specifications are available by contacting the Department of Infrastructure Management at vromi.publictenders@sintmaartengov.org.

This tender represents a significant opportunity for qualified waste management contractors to contribute to St. Maarten’s environmental sustainability and public health infrastructure over the next three years.

Contact Information:

Ministry of VROMI

Department of Infrastructure Management

Soualiga Boulevard #1

Philipsburg, St. Maarten Email: vromi.publictenders@sintmaartengov.org

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/GOVERNMENT-OF-ST–MAARTEN-LAUNCHES-NEW-TENDER-FOR-SOLID-WASTE-COLLECTION-SERVICES.aspx