Grand-Case on alert: strong measures to restore security | FAXINFO

During a press briefing held on January 8, the delegated prefect Vincent Berton, accompanied by the sub-prefect Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau and the commander of the gendarmerie Hugues Loyez, gave a worrying overview of the security situation in Grand-Case.

In just two months, seven armed robberies, often carried out with scooters, have been recorded. The latest, involving a gunshot wound to an American tourist, marked a turning point. Although the victim's life is not in danger, this irresponsible act raises questions about the security of the territory.

Short-term responses have been implemented: several arrests have already taken place. Concrete measures such as the reinforcement of technical resources and investigators, the seizure and destruction of the scooters involved, as well as the establishment of a pedestrianization order on the boulevard de Grand-Case from 20 p.m. to 3 a.m., aim to prevent new tragedies. In addition, the prefect insisted on the need to secure the electrical infrastructure in this sector, a problem that has not been resolved for two years and which contributes to the prevailing insecurity.

Beyond immediate measures, a comprehensive response is needed. In the medium term, the focus will be on prevention and accountability. Mediation work with local populations and families is planned to raise awareness of the consequences of criminal acts that result in heavy sentences. The reactivation of video surveillance, essential to support investigations, is also a priority.

In the long term, the authorities are committed to combating youth unemployment. In Saint-Martin, nearly 2400 young people under the age of 25 are unemployed and untrained, exposed to criminal influences and motivated by a sense of impunity. A conference on youth violence will be held in the first quarter of 2025 to jointly explore the issue and provide possible responses to counter this recurring violence. A “lay down your arms” operation will soon be organized, inviting anyone in possession of an illegal firearm to go to the National Gendarmerie to surrender it to the State for destruction; no prosecution will be taken.

This insecurity has serious economic repercussions for Grand-Case, a tourist pillar of the island, but also for the entire territory. Socio-professionals, in collaboration with the authorities, are called upon to play an active role in strengthening private security. For Prefect Berton, the challenge is clear: guaranteeing the safety of residents and visitors is essential to preserve the economic and social future of Saint-Martin. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/retablir-la-securite-a-grand-case-un-enjeu-vital-pour-saint-martin/