GRAND-CASE TUESDAYS: The return of Tuesdays on the boulevard with Amstel Bright | FAXINFO

Starting next Tuesday, the Grand-Case boulevard will once again be alive with festive cheer with the return of Grand-Case Tuesdays. From February 24th, from 18 pm to 22 pm, residents and visitors will gather every Tuesday for six weeks to celebrate the music, cuisine, and authentic culture of Saint-Martin.



As an official partner of the event, the Caribbean beer Amstel Bright is the perfect complement to these unique and convivial evenings. As Zoila Sanchez Contreras, Brand Executive, points out: “Local beer, local spirit: Amstel Bright brings people together by celebrating culture.”

Every Tuesday, the village comes alive with the sounds of over 50 musicians, local bands, artisans, and a diverse culinary scene. The renowned SXM Mass and SXM Mass Parade percussion parades will electrify the boulevard, featuring troupes from Quartier d’Orléans and Marigot. Catchy rhythms, Creole flavors, and infectious energy will make each evening a truly memorable experience.

Created in 2003 to revitalize the village and support local businesses, the event has become a key cultural gathering on the island. Organizer Chantal Vernusse says: “Seeing families, artists, and visitors come together every week always makes the boulevard a unique, vibrant, and welcoming place.”

The 2026 theme, “The Treasures of Grand-Case,” will celebrate the gastronomy, culture, and people of the village. This year, the “Tuesday’s Cover” events will offer increased visibility to young artists, while solar and LED lighting will reinforce the commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The Grand-Case Tuesdays will take place every Tuesday from February 24th, from 18pm to 22pm, with the iconic parade at 19:30pm.

More information in our next edition – Tel: +590 690 32 55 20

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/mardis-de-grand-case-le-retour-des-mardis-sur-le-boulevard-avec-amstel-bright/