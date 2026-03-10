GRAND-CASE TUESDAYS: White Parade and live music on the program tonight | FAXINFO

The Grand Case boulevard is preparing to welcome the third evening of the 2026 edition Tuesdays. This Tuesday, March 10th, the flagship event of the gastronomic village will celebrate a White Paradeinviting the public to wear their finest white attire to participate in a festive and convivial evening.



18pm to 22pmThe musical atmosphere will be provided by the Locomotiv Band accompanied by the Dazzling Divas dancers. The themed parade promises a spectacular moment on the boulevard, where residents and visitors are invited to play along with the white dress code, between linen, cotton and luminous accessories.

Like every week, the craft market will also allow you to discover the creations of local artisans and producers. Jewelry, handcrafted items and souvenirs of the region will be offered to visitors throughout the evening. gastronomy Of course, the event remains at the heart of the action with the presence of the famous “lolos,” restaurants, and food stalls that have made the village of Grand-Case so renowned. It’s an opportunity to savor local specialties while enjoying musical and cultural entertainment.

After one The opening night was marked by record attendance. And with a second Tuesday in the same vein, this third edition of MDGC promises to be another very festive occasion. See you tonight! _Vx



See also: https://www.faxinfo.fr/mardis-de-grand-case-affluence-record-pour-la-soiree-inaugurale/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/mardis-de-grand-case-white-parade-et-musique-live-au-programme-ce-soir/