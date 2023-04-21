Grand final of the multilingual Spelling Bee competition this Saturday, April 22 at the CCISM | FAXINFO

Initially scheduled for April 1, the grand finale of the first SXM International and Interscholastic Spelling Bee quadrilingual spelling bee will finally be held this Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Concordia's CCISM, promising a high-level competition.

Created by two English teachers from the Collège du Mont des Accords in the persons of Cécilia Nacibide and Anthony Gombis, this unique multilingual and inter-school competition is part of Language Week which took place from March 27 to April 1, 2023 The participants in this competition are seventh-grade students from three secondary schools on the island: the colleges of Mont des Accords, La Roche Gravée de Moho and Soualiga. The grand finale in the morning of this Saturday, April 22 will have the Olympic Games as its theme and a notable feature, the SXM International and Interscholastic Spelling Bee competition will be given in four languages: French, English, Spanish and Creole. The "Spelling bee", also called spelling contest or "Épelle-moi" was created almost a century ago to improve the spelling of young people while instilling in them the values ​​of effort, ambition and of excellence, it is very popular in the United States. In front of a jury made up of teachers from the various schools concerned, the finalists in each linguistic category, selected from March 23 to 30, will have to take turns approaching a microphone on the CCISM stage to repeat the word given to them. given and spell it by saying each of the letters in the correct order. Five jokers will be at their disposal to increase their chances of winning the 1st prize. Good luck to all the young competitors and congratulations for this initiative which gives pride of place to the linguistic and cultural richness of the territory of Saint-Martin.

Meet this Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. at the CCISM to share together this highlight in the life of Saint-Martin youth. The event is free and open to all. _Vx

