Grand Padel Tournament: Saturday, May 24, Sport, party and fun in the sun at the Friendly Padel Club in Saint-Martin! | FAXINFO

Sport, music, gastronomy and entertainment for young and old: on Saturday, May 24, Saint-Martin will live to the rhythm of the Rainbow Café Festival, a unique event of its kind organized at the Friendly Padel Club.

Located at 77 Route de l'Espérance, the Friendly Padel Club becomes, for one day, the beating heart of the island. Starting at 7 a.m., padel enthusiasts can gather for a high-level P500 tournament. On the program: headliners from the French circuit, including Jérôme Inzerillo (15th French player) and Maxime Moreau (8th). Ranking matches will take place until 17 p.m., followed by two semi-finals, a small final at 19:30 p.m., and the grand final at 20:30 p.m. The sports day will conclude with a prize ceremony at 21:30 p.m., with two Bell & Ross watches worth a total of €8000 up for grabs.

But the Rainbow Festival doesn't stop at padel. Starting at 21:30 p.m., the party begins with an exceptional DJ set that will liven up the evening until 1:30 a.m. Kate Ozz, Peter Sweet, Soleben, and Vito will be rocking the decks in a festive and electrifying atmosphere.

On the food front, the day promises to be a gourmet one. The Rainbow Café will offer brunch from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a barbecue from noon to 12 p.m., before the restaurant and cocktail bar open at 14 p.m., with tables and bottle service. Visitors can also enjoy burgers, sushi, and other delicacies available on site.

For children, a program of activities has been designed for their greatest enjoyment: play areas, ping-pong, bouncy castle, face painting stand, not forgetting a food truck offering sweets crepes, cotton candy and other treats.

The festival will also feature entertainment and booths for everyone: a raffle, a golf simulator, a photo booth, a physiotherapy and chiropractic booth, and a Masaya fashion show at 18 p.m. The Bell & Ross cocktail booth also promises a refined experience. Attendees will be invited to immortalize their day through a photo/video contest on Instagram using a dedicated hashtag, with prizes up for grabs.

Tickets are available on Shotgun or directly at the Rainbow Café.

For more information : + 590 690 888 444.

An event for all ages, designed for padel enthusiasts, families, night owls, and epicureans. On May 24, in Saint-Martin, sport and celebration will become one.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/grand-tournoi-de-padel-samedi-24-mai-sport-fete-et-fun-au-soleil-au-friendly-padel-club-a-saint-martin/