Great success for the 1st edition of the Salon des Animateurs | FAXINFO

As part of their training for the State Diploma in Youth, Popular Education and Sport – Project Development, Territories and Networks (DE JEPS DTR) set up by the Community, Claudine Daisy, Annia Syvrain and Joël Hyman organized the first animators' show at the Hervé Williams school.

The atmosphere was festive in the courtyard of the Concordia school this morning of Saturday, September 23. With the desire to highlight the work of school reception and to connect students' parents and agents, the trio formed by Claudine Daisy, Annia Syvrain and Joël Hyman from the Caisse Territoriale des Œuvres Scolaires (CTOS) brought the project to fruition. combined project of the animators' lounge whose three objectives were the promotion of the profession of animator, better team cohesion and the integration of associative partners. By offering outdoor games, exhibitions such as the works created as part of the Crazy Hat competition, mini manual workshops and activities including a children's dance, the organizing team is delighted with this first edition which had a great turnout: “ We had the participation of at least fifty parents and we have already started to have discussions for the next edition.” The 3rd vice-president of the Community and president of the CTOS, Dominique Démocrite Louisy, and the director of the CTOS Bryan Kenroy were also present during the event. Around fifteen stands were set up in the courtyard, run by the various after-school centers of the CTOS and partner associations including Nature is the Key and Fit 4 You. Thanks to this first show, a network of Collective Receptions for Minors (ACM) was launched so that the partners of the event become actors in the territory in partnership with the after-school service. After-school care is often perceived as “simple” daycare; parents have discovered through this action that caring for their children takes on a whole new dimension, whether in terms of supervision and support. By upholding values ​​such as recognition, teamwork, healthy nutrition and the practice of sport, Claudine, Annia and Joël succeed in their challenge brilliantly. The first edition of the Salon des Animateurs is a well-deserved success. _VX

Recovery: Offer a second life to your unused school materials

The CTOS after-school centers are constantly looking for school materials (sheets, paints, brushes, markers, pencils), materials and accessories for making jewelry, sewing materials (needles, thread, fabrics), children's albums, books, comics. , CDs, documentaries, toys, soft toys. These donations will allow the teams to put together educational boxes at the various reception centers for the benefit of the children. Please drop off your items at the after-school nursery and elementary schools.

Info: 06 90 88 98 74

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/franc-succes-pour-la-1ere-edition-du-salon-des-animateurs/