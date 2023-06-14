GTO thrilled the crowds again | FAXINFO

In a rock'n roll atmosphere, around a loyal, large and enthusiastic audience, GTO once again made fans vibrate, dance and sing last Sunday evening at Tap & Still in Simpson Bay.

Lee (singer guitarist), Jorgi (bassist) and Michel (drummer) are an essential rock trio of SXM. They surprised us by performing with the young rapper Louis LeTreez for 2 excellently interpreted rap hits: a nice breath of happiness!

Bravo for their professionalism and their qualities as musicians.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/gto-a-encore-fait-vibrer-les-foules/