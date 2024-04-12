GUADELOUPE / Death of the former mayor of Gosier: opening of a judicial investigation | FAXINFO

On March 21, Cédric Cornet, the mayor of Gosier since 2020, was found dead in his home, at the age of 43.

The day after this tragic discovery, an autopsy was carried out. The conclusions of the medico-legal report, communicated on April 3, indicate an accidental death by food asphyxiation; Cédric Cornet died of suffocation after swallowing a piece of chicken which completely obstructed his larynx. According to data from Public Health France, suffocation is responsible for 3.000 deaths per year. But Cédric Cornet's family refutes this thesis and has decided to file a complaint for assassination. Last Friday, a new twist: "We contacted an investigating judge to open a judicial investigation for 'research into the causes of death', that means that everything is open » declared Caroline Calbo, public prosecutor of Pointe-à-Pitre. Indeed, this procedural framework makes it possible to make requests such as toxicological and anatomopathological expertise and “to sweep away the family’s doubts”. The prosecution is awaiting additional results. Following the sudden death of Cédric Cornet, it was his first deputy Liliane Montout who was elected mayor of Gosier on Tuesday April 2, 2024, obtaining 17 votes against 16 for Guy Baclet, friend and political companion of the former mayor. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/guadeloupe-deces-de-lancien-maire-du-gosier-ouverture-dune-information-judiciaire/